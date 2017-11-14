Australia Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage & We’re Celebrating Like Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith & More

Hooray! Australia legalized same-sex marriage on Nov. 14 after a long two month national survey and celebrities like Sam Smith & Miley Cyrus are celebrating. See what they had to say about the victory here!

It’s time to celebrate! Australia is making like the United States after the country announced that it officially legalized same-sex marriage on Nov. 14 and many celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith took to social media to express their happiness! Sam posted an Australia news video on the subject to his Instagram and captioned it with “YES” a ton of times along with some heart, crying, and rainbow emojis. Miley posted a photo of a rainbow flag with balloons that spelled out the word “yes” on her Instagram and captioned her support. “Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol,” her caption read. See some of the best marriage equality photos here!

Other celebrities that took to social media to offer their support before and after the results were Tegan and Sara, Michael Clifford from 5 Seconds of Summer, and even Apple CEO Tim Cook. It’s great to see so much enthusiasm for the decision and we’re definitely on board with the excitement! So amazing!

The results that were released revealed that 61% of Australia’s population voted in favor of same-sex marriage, according to CNN. More than 12. 7 million people participated in the survey before the results showed that the majority voted “yes.” People all over the country celebrated on the streets when the announcement was made. The voting was opened on Sept. 12 and Australians had until Nov. 9 to return their surveys. What a victory for the Aussies and everyone around the world!

Thinking of everyone in Australia waiting for the #MarriageEquality results. Have our fingers crossed for you. 🌈❤️ — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 14, 2017

missing Australia more than ever right now. you did good. #MarriageEquality ❤️ — michael clifford (?) (@Michael5SOS) November 14, 2017

Congratulations Australia! Another important step toward equality for all. 🇦🇺 #MarriageEquality — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 15, 2017

