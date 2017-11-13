Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Celebrate 2 Years Together With Passionate Kiss — See The Pic

Congrats are in order! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid just marked 2 years together with cutest post imaginable! Check it out right here!

Can you believe it’s been 2 years since Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 24, started dating?! How did 2 years just go by!? Anyway…this adorable twosome decided to celebrate by sharing an absolutely awww-worthy photo with their friends and fans! In the snap, the pair share a kiss at a lavish-looking restaurant and it’s totally got us swooning! Head here to take a look at more pics of this picture-perfect pair!

“2 years with my favorite human,” Gigi captioned the touching moment. We truly can’t enough of these candid photos from this elusive pair! This image has us wondering if they were out celebrating their anniversary when they took this pic? If so, then cocktails with strawberries in them will forever be the drink of 2nd anniversaries! Love it!

Zayn and his gorgeous GF aren’t the only ones celebrating an important day this weekend. Ariel Winter, 19, and her strapping fella Levi Meaden, 30, marked 1 year together with a super-sexy image! In it, the actress straddles and kisses her man in a bikini while in front of a waterfall! “Happy 1 year anniversary my love,” she captioned the photo. “I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you. P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you.” We can’t handle all of this cuteness!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this insanely cute photo as much as we are? Did you think Zayn and Gigi would last 2 years?! Let us know in the comments section below!