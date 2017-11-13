Michigan Mom, 32, Killed By Husband In Front Of Their Child, 4, At Birthday Party At Jump N Jam

Mom & business owner, Cheryl Pilarowski, was murdered by her husband in front of children at their kid’s b-day party! She was apparently set on leaving her spouse, which triggered him to kill her & then commit suicide.

Cheryl L. Pilarowski, 32, was fatally shot by her husband on Nov. 11 while celebrating one of her children’s birthdays at Jump N Jam in Marysville, Michigan. Jump N Jam is an indoor play center for kids that’s similar to Chuck E. Cheese’s. Cheryl was actually the business owner of the establishment, and at the time of the shooting, she was there with her two children: a four-year-old child whom she shared with her killer, and a nine-year-old whom she had from a previous relationship. The horrific shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. by Cheryl’s 34-year-old husband, who has not yet been named. Click here to see the saddest celeb deaths of 2017.

After he killed Cheryl, the husband ended up shooting and killing himself at the family’s home in Kimball Township, according to MLive. The murder was especially horrific though because it took place in front of many children and families. In fact, authorities revealed it caused “mass chaos” because there were as many as a few dozen children and adults all celebrating at the venue! Shaken by the incident, Marysville police Deputy Chief Ron Buckmastersaid said, “I think that’s what bothers me most is that someone would do that in front of their own child.” As Cheryl was rushed to Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron, responders performed life-saving measures on her. However, they were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead from her injuries at the hospital.

At first, police thought Cheryl’s murder was the result of a robbery gone bad, as her body was surrounded by money. It was a witness, however, who told authorities that the shooter was her husband. “We found out it was her husband and that he came in and shot her at point-blank range,” Ron explained. The couple were married back in April, according to witnesses at the birthday party, and they had reportedly been fighting in the Jump N Jam parking lot earlier in the day. Witnesses shared that Cheryl was planning on moving out of their family home and leaving her husband in the near future, which is what seems to have triggered his attack.

Immediately after finding out where the family lived, police rushed to the home and surrounded the house. “The suspect’s vehicle was parked in font of the residence, lights were on,” the Deputy Chief said. After securing a search warrant for the property, a special response team entered the home and found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Adding to the shocking story, this is the first homicide in St. Clair County since 1995, Ron shared.

