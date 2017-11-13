‘General Hospital’ Twin Shocker: Who Is Jason & Who Is Drew?

Talk about a twin twist! Jason and Patient Six are left reeling after the bombshell reveal. But the question remains: who is the real Jason? Is it Patient Six? We NEED answers!

Jason is feeling some type of way about this twin reveal. He wants answers, and he believes Patient Six has them. Jordan asks Patient Six when he found out he had a twin. “Not until yesterday,” Patient Six says. “Elizabeth came to visit me in lockup, and she told me Franco found out that Susan Moore gave birth to identical twins.” You can watch a sneak peek of the Nov. 13 episode HERE!

Sonny and Carly are feeling shocked and confused. The rest of the people try to fill them in on what’s going on. “A few months back, Franco discovered a photograph of him as a child, along with another boy that looked like me,” Jason says to everyone. Sam adds that they discovered Susan Moore gave birth to twins, one was sent to Port Charles with Alan Quartermaine and the other, Drew, was raised by Betsy.

Betsy told Franco that Drew had died, but now we know that’s not true. Jason believes that Patient Six is Drew. But what if that’s not the case? What if it’s the other way around? What if Patient Six, the man we believed to be Jason for so long, is actually the real Jason? This twin bombshell is taking the drama to a whole new level! General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is Jason and who do you think is Drew? Let us know!