Wendy Williams Tells Kenya Moore To ‘Shut Up’ After ‘RHOA’ Meltdown About Her Marriage

Wendy Williams went in on Kenya Moore and her marriage meltdown on last night’s ‘RHOA’! Despite rumors that her own husband cheated, Wendy gave Kenya advice before saying ‘RHOA’ should get rid of her!

Wendy Williams, 53, has zero sympathy for Kenya Moore, 46, and her tears! During last night’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode the women were badgering her about her mysterious marriage to businessman, Marc Daly, 47. The other housewives questioned if the pair were actually married and if Marc was even a real person. Kenya eventually hit her breaking point because she admitted that there’s already trouble in paradise. Marc isn’t a fan of the excessive media attention he receives because of his reality star wife. So, in a hysterical crying hit, behind closed doors, Kenya told a producer that she was fearful of a future divorce. And, Wendy didn’t hold back on that one during hot topics.

“Shut up,” Wendy fiercely told Kenya during Hot Topics, before she too questioned Kenya’s marriage. “I don’t even know if she’s really married, but if you are really married, then you’re just beginning. You want to know the pressure of being married in the public eye? I believe nothing she said. They need to kick her off the show. You live in Atlanta, your man lives in Brooklyn. If you want to have a real marriage, you have to be in the same town, in the same house, in the same bed.” Yikes.

Earlier in last night’s episode of RHOA, Kenya was “still on cloud nine” after marrying Marc. However, she foreshadowed her meltdown when she joined Cynthia for a picnic and filled her in on the new marriage. “He is in the corporate world,” she bragged, later adding that he was a “former Wall Street banker and now an entrepreneur” who is super successful. The two had met at a restaurant opening in Brooklyn, but they’re already having marriage woes. It was revealed that her husband resides in New York City, as she still lives in Atlanta. As Kenya went about her business in Atlanta, Marc was not happy about the amount of attention he received. once news broke that they tied the knot. “My husband is just feeling very overwhelmed because he’s a private person,” Kenya admitted.

Late in the episode, Kenya broke down in tears to one of the show’s producers. She let the producer know she was having a “bad day,” because everyone was inquiring about her new husband. “I don’t want to get divorced,” she cried through a closed door. She had a hysterical meltdown about not wanting her husband to have to suffer media scrutiny because she is in the public eye.

Kenya and her businessman hubby, Marc tied the knot in a super secret ceremony on June 10, in St. Lucia, where they were surrounded by their closest friends and family. The newlyweds have been private about every detail of their relationship before and after their romantic nuptials. Not to mention, Kenya and Marc have barely been photographed together.

Some fans found it interesting that Wendy would offer up marriage advice to Kenya, since her own marriage has been questioned in the media as of late. Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter, 46, has been accused of having a 10-year affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist, Sharina Hudson. The news broke on Sept. 25, and Wendy’s been forced to fight off countless affair rumors ever since; which she has adamantly denied repeatedly.

