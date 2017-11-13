‘DWTS’ Recap: A Fan Favorite Couple Is Eliminated In Shocking Semi-Finals

It’s time for the ‘DWTS’ semi-finals! The five remaining couples competed for a spot in the finale, but one was shockingly eliminated in the show’s final moments. Find out who made the finals and who didn’t now!

Drew Scott and Emma Slater were up first. They’re still at the bottom of the leaderboard, so they have to step it up. Drew made his way to the dance floor in a kilt for his tango with Emma. He was a little unsteady, but it was still a fun performance, especially when he flashed the band! Len Goodman told Drew he still needs to work on his technique a little bit more. Carrie Inn Inaba noted that the dance “lacked a little nuance.” They got a 24.

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy took on contemporary for their first semi-finals dance. Victoria said that the dance was a “thank you” to her parents for always believing in miracles, even when all hope seemed lost when she was hospitalized. Val’s girlfriend, Jenna Johnson, joined them during their dance. Jenna and Val were Victoria’s parents in a dance that told her life story. After the beautiful performance ended, Victoria ran off stage and hugged her parents. Val made sure to give Jenna a sweet shoutout for her amazing choreography. Victoria and Val got a 27.

Next up was Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold. Yes, she danced! Their first dance was an Argentine tango. Lindsay wanted to create a dance that showed how Jordan is constantly lifting everyone up around him, especially his siblings. Lindsay gushed that Jordan is the older brother she wished she had. During rehearsals, Lindsay hurt her knee. She cried while getting it checked out by a doctor because she didn’t want to disappoint Jordan. She powered through and danced with Jordan. To top it all off, Jordan scratched his cornea before the show! Unfortunately, two out of the three judges didn’t like their Argentine tango. Carrie Ann said it was not Jordan and Lindsay’s “best performance,” and Len wanted it to be sexier. Bruno came to the rescue and said it was “fabulous.” They got a 28, with one 10 from Bruno.

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas went contemporary to a song by Alexander Jean, Mark and his wife’s band! The dance was all about Lindsey’s power and strength despite the pain she’s suffered. The judges loved it. Len told the pair that the dance “blew me away.” Carrie called it “stunning.” They got a 29!

The final couple to dance in the first round was Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson. They danced a super confident and hot salsa! Frankie dunked a basketball and ripped off his shirt! Bruno loved “originality and the spirit” of the dance. Carrie enjoyed it, but she noted that Frankie should stay in the beat, not ahead of it. Surprisingly, Len wanted more “hip action.” They got a 25 out of 30.

ICONIC DANCES

Drew and Emma had to recreate Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff’s jazz routine from season 17. It’s such a memorable dance, and Drew admitted he was intimidated. Emma added a risky move for Drew, but he pulled it off. The judges didn’t love the performance, but loved Drew’s energy. They got a 24!

Victoria and Val were up next. They took on Derek Hough and Amber Riley’s Charleston from season 17. Bruno thought their performance had “charm” and their timing was “spot on.” Carrie said that she forgot about Amber and Derek’s performance while watching Victoria and Val! Len gave them their first 10, followed by Bruno! They got a 29!

Jordan and Lindsay tackled Mark and Paige VanZant’s “Proud Mary” performance from season 22. Carrie couldn’t stop screaming about it. Len gave Jordan so much praise for his jive. Jordan was near tears. Bruno called it “triumphant.” He said it’s rare that a remake can top an original, and Jordan and Lindsay did just that. They got 30 out of 30!

Mark and Lindsey took a risk by recreating Maks Chmerkovskiy and Meryl Davis’s season 18 tango. Maks and Meryl remain of the most iconic DWTS couples, so Lindsey and Mark had their work cut out for them. Len complimented Lindsey and Mark for their “proper tango.” Carrie was a little “torn” about the performance. She had some technical problems with it, but enjoyed it! Lindsey and Mark got a 28!

The final dance was Frankie and Witney’s paso doble, made famous by season 4 champions Julianne Hough and Apolo Ohno. While the dance was a little intimidating for Frankie, he admitted he was ready to prove he belongs in the finale and win the mirrorball trophy. Carrie thought they were “good” but not great. Len didn’t think there was “enough shaping.” They got a 26!

The first couple to be heading to the finals: Lindsey and Mark! The couples that followed were Drew and Emma, Jordan and Lindsay, and Frankie and Witney. Victoria and Val were eliminated.

