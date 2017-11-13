Tom Sizemore Accused Of Allegedly Touching 11-Year-Old Girl’s Genitals On Film Set

Hollywood’s sexual abuse and molestation scandal now has actor Tom Sizemore being accused of sexually violating an 11-year-old girl on a film set. We’ve got the shocking allegations backed up by a dozen crew members.

Actor Tom Sizemore, 55, is the latest big name in Hollywood to be accused of sexual misconduct in a shocking incident involving an 11-year-old girl. The alleged event happened back in 2003 on the Utah set of the crime thriller Born Killers and after the girl told her parents, the star was asked to leave the set of the film according to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication contacted the now 26-year-old former actress who requested that her name not be used in the article. She didn’t want to discuss the incident, but said she’d recently hired a lawyer to “explore legal action against the actor” as well as her parents. As for Sizemore, “Our position is ‘no comment,'” says his agent Stephen Rice told THR.

The site spoke to a dozen cast and crew members who were aware of the situation and confirmed the alleged incident took place. It occurred when the young girl was seated on his lap for a family portrait. She was wearing a flannel nightgown when Sizemore allegedly “either rubbed his finger against the girl’s vagina or inserted it inside,” according to the article. It quotes production manager Cassidy Lunnen revealing that “the girl was so young it was unclear to her and [later] her parents what had actually taken place and if it was intentional or not.”

Robyn Adamson, who portrayed Sizemore’s wife, wasn’t in the pic and stood near the photographer when the portrait shoot took place and recalls the look of horror on the girl’s face. “At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could’ve vomited. I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was,” Adamson told THR.

The little girl told her mom what happened the following day and she immediately called up casting director Catrine McGregor to report the alleged molestation. McGregor took it very seriously and “filed a complaint with SAG’s legal department and advocated for Sizemore’s immediate dismissal from the project,” according to THR, which notes that SAG declined to comment for their story. See pics of Tom Sizemore, here.

“It filtered down to the crew,” says Roi Maufas, a production assistant on the film. “The little girl said what she said and we all thought, ‘That f–king sleazebag.’ There was never any doubt. He was this guy who was already known for making inappropriate comments, being drunk, being high. We’re talking about consistent behavior, just being ‘Tom Sizemore’ on set every day. Then this happens. Guys reached for hammers. [Producer James R. Rosenthal, who died in 2011], who was livid himself, had to stop a group of us from going to visit Mr. Sizemore to kick the guy’s ass.”

By the time Born Killers was being filmed, Sizemore had risen to fame in such films as Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor. He had also gained a reputation for unruly behavior and alleged drug and alcohol abuse issues. Producer Michael Manshel removed him from the set as soon as the allegations were made, but went through the photos taken during the incident and thought they were too inconclusive to take action. He did tell the girl’s parents they were free to file a police report, but they declined as they didn’t want to damage their daughter’s nascent acting career.

“They did talk to the police but didn’t press charges,” says Manshel adding: “We also talked to Tom at the time, and told him everything that had been told to us, and he said: ‘I’ve done a lot of awful things, and I’d never do anything with kids.’ We considered whether we had some responsibility to him to not pass judgment on him.” Word trickled back to his representatives who quickly fired him. THR says that management firm Untitled and talent agency CAA canned him shortly after the accusations happened, although they did it quietly so it never drew the public’s attention.

While Sizemore has continued to work steadily as an actor, he’s been in trouble with the law for drug violations and accusations of domestic abuse. He was busted for possession of meth in 2007. He also pleaded no contest in Feb. related to a July of 2016 arrest where he was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend. He was also arrested for battery on another woman back in 2009 and 2011. The star was convicted of assault and battery on then-girlfriend, ex Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss, 51, in 2003 and later served seven months in jail in 2005 for failing a drug test.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked at the allegations that Tom molested an 11-year-old girl?