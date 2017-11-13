‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Jennifer & Blake Cut Their Teams In Half During Season 13 Playoffs

The Playoffs are here on ‘The Voice,’ and Jennifer and Blake are the first coaches in the hot seat. Follow along with our live blog as they cut their teams in half and decide which artists will make the live shows!

Jennifer Hudson’s team is kicking off The Voice Playoffs for Season 13, with Davon Fleming taking the stage first. She gives him quite a challenge by having him sing her own song, “I Am Changing,” which is quite a powerful track. Of course, Davon delivers it as only he can, and the coaches are blown away. “I hated that performance,” coach Adam Levine joked. “Because it wasn’t on my team.” He’ll certainly be a tough act to follow, but up next is Hannah Mrozak, who Jennifer stole from Adam in the Knockouts.

Hannah is given “Learn To Let Go” by Kesha to sing, which is the perfect fit, because it’s a pop song that Hannah can also relate to on a deeper level because of everything she’s been through with her brother’s suicide. “I was mesmerized by that performance,” Blake Shelton gushes. “I was like, where did this girl come from all of a sudden? And what a great time to do that!”

