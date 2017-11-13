‘The Voice’ playoffs are here! Noah Mac’s epic performance of ‘In The Air Tonight’ leaves Miley Cyrus obsessed, and he’s proving once again that he’s a serious contender for the top 12. Check it out!

Watch out, Niall Horan, 24, because Noah Mac is trying to steal your Irish thunder! The 17-year-old Dublin teen wows in his first playoff performance, which will air Nov. 13. Noah hits the stage and performs an amazing rendition of the Phil Collins, 66, classic “In The Air Tonight.” This is definitely his best performance yet. Noah’s voice will give you chills. He’s just THAT good. During his performance, Miley Cyrus, 24, says to Jennifer Hudson, 36, “He’s hot!” You got that right, Miley! The starlet is also seen swaying to the music as Noah heats up the stage. There’s no way he’s not making the top 12, right?

Noah first stunned the coach and fans with this incredible rendition of Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go” in the blind auditions. Noah initially chose Blake Shelton, 41, as his coach, but he was later stolen by Jennifer. The coaches clearly know talent when they see them! Noah is by far one of the best singers in the competition.

Noah’s late sister was his biggest inspiration. When Noah was 7, his 19-year-old sister, Stevie, lost her battle with brain cancer. “Despite his sadness, he decided to sing at her funeral,” his NBC bio reads. “His performance shocked everyone, including his parents, who had no idea he had a voice. Noah recently produced and released an EP.”

The Voice season 13 playoffs will air Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and Wednesday 9 p.m. ET on NBC! Stay tuned to HollywoodLife.com as the top 12 is revealed this week!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Noah could win season 13 of The Voice? Let us know your thoughts below!