‘The Arrangement’ Trailer: Watch Megan Prepare For Her Wedding & Epic Takedown Of IHM

Megan Morrison is done playing games. In the first trailer for ‘The Arrangement’ season 2, Megan forges ahead with planning her wedding to Kyle and destroying IHM. Will she take down Kyle, too?

Finally! The first glimpse at The Arrangement season 2 has arrived! It looks like Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is putting on the performance of her life this season. After vowing to take down the Institute of the Higher Mind in the season one finale, Megan is still planning her wedding to the dreamy Kyle West (Josh Henderson) in the second season. Megan tries on gorgeous wedding dresses in the first trailer, but everyone is not as it seems, as we all know. Will Megan and Kyle’s relationship be able to withstand the IHM drama? Honestly, it could go either way.

“There are people out there who want to see you fail,” Megan says in the promo. “And all I can say about that is that none of it is worth spending a second of your life feeling powerless. And I’ll never let that happen again.” Megan is a badass queen, and we’re not worthy. Watch out, IHM.

The new season will also explore Kyle’s dark past and his connection to IHM leader Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) and his wife Deann Anderson (Lexa Doig). Terence will continue to put IHM above all else, while also dealing with his complex marriage to DeAnn and Kyle. He should be building a hole to crawl into, because Megan is coming for him. I have feeling she’s not going to hold back. The Arrangement season 2, which will feature 10 episodes, will premiere Sunday, March 11, at 9 p.m. ET on E!

