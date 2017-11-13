‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Slams Chris Lopez — He ‘Cheated On Me My Whole Pregnancy’

OMG! Kailyn Lowry dissed her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, during the Nov. 13 ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion special, admitting that he cheated on her throughout her ENTIRE PREGNANCY.

“The pregnancy was really hard,” Kailyn Lowry told Dr. Drew during part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. “Chris [Lopez] and I haven’t seen each other in a month, so he hasn’t seen the baby either … It’s kind of a hard pill to swallow.” The live audience was shocked to hear that, despite all the ongoing reports that have been circulating about Kailyn and her third baby daddy. And when Dr. Drew asked what’s wrong with Chris, Kailyn said, “He cheated on me my whole pregnancy. The things I went through, leading all the way up to having [Lux], was something that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I was like, ‘Oh, it’ll get better. It’ll get better.’ And then, it never got better, so now we’re where we’re at.” When asked to further explain where they’re at, Kailyn explained, “We don’t have… there’s no contact at all.”

While it was previously reported that Kailyn had banned Chris from seeing their newborn son, this is the first time she’s confirming his absence in the baby’s life. However, Kailyn didn’t discuss whether she’s taking him to court — something that was also previously reported. Either way, things are not looking good for their future in co-parenting. Click here to see more pics of Kailyn!

Fortunately, Kailyn told Dr. Drew that she has a great group of friends as her support system during this difficult time in her life. She also tried reaching out to her mom after Lux was born, but her mom had changed her number so she had no luck getting in touch with her. When Dr. Drew asked if she was upset by that, she said no because she had become used to the idea of her mom not being in her life. Isn’t that so sad?

