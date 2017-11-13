Taylor Swift Announces ‘Reputation’ Stadium Tour — Details & Dates

Hold on to your wigs, Swifties. The ‘Reputation’ Stadium Tour has been announced, which means you’re going to get to see Taylor Swift. IN PERSON. Here’s everything you need to know about tickets!

Taylor Swift, 27, is going on tour, as she officially announced on Nov. 13, following the release of her sixth album Reputation. Yep, it’s all happening! Don’t miss the chance to hear “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Ready For It…?” and more Reputation songs live.

You can register now at Taylor Swift Tix for your chance to get them, and hurry, because you only have until Nov. 28 to sign up! Months before a formal announcement was made, details were blasted about how to register for tix to Taylor’s shows via Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Swifties were able to register for a process where they could engage in activities, like buying music and merch, in order to have a better chance to purchase tickets. The idea is to keep the tickets away from scalpers!

Check out the full list of dates:

May 8 University of Phoenix Stadium Glendale, AZ May 12 Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, CA May 19 Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA May 22 CenturyLink Field Seattle, WA May 25 Sports Authority Field at Mile High Denver, CO June 2 Soldier Field Chicago, IL June 30 Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY July 7 Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH July 10 FedEx Field Washington, DC July 14 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA July 17 First Energy Stadium Cleveland, OH July 21 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ July 28 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA August 4 Rogers Centre Toronto, ON August 7 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA August 11 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA August 14 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL August 18 Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL August 25 Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN August 28 Ford Field Detroit, MI September 1 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN September 8 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO September 15 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN September 18 The Dome at America’s Center St. Louis, MO September 22 Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, LA September 29 NRG Stadium Houston, TX October 6 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX

