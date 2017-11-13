Taylor Swift Announces ‘Reputation’ Stadium Tour — Details & Dates
Hold on to your wigs, Swifties. The ‘Reputation’ Stadium Tour has been announced, which means you’re going to get to see Taylor Swift. IN PERSON. Here’s everything you need to know about tickets!
Taylor Swift, 27, is going on tour, as she officially announced on Nov. 13, following the release of her sixth album Reputation. Yep, it’s all happening! Don’t miss the chance to hear “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Ready For It…?” and more Reputation songs live.
You can register now at Taylor Swift Tix for your chance to get them, and hurry, because you only have until Nov. 28 to sign up! Months before a formal announcement was made, details were blasted about how to register for tix to Taylor’s shows via Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Swifties were able to register for a process where they could engage in activities, like buying music and merch, in order to have a better chance to purchase tickets. The idea is to keep the tickets away from scalpers!
Check out the full list of dates:
|May 8
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|May 12
|Levi’s Stadium
|Santa Clara, CA
|May 19
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, CA
|May 22
|CenturyLink Field
|Seattle, WA
|May 25
|Sports Authority Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|June 2
|Soldier Field
|Chicago, IL
|June 30
|Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
|Louisville, KY
|July 7
|Ohio Stadium
|Columbus, OH
|July 10
|FedEx Field
|Washington, DC
|July 14
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia, PA
|July 17
|First Energy Stadium
|Cleveland, OH
|July 21
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|July 28
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|August 4
|Rogers Centre
|Toronto, ON
|August 7
|Heinz Field
|Pittsburgh, PA
|August 11
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta, GA
|August 14
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|August 18
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami, FL
|August 25
|Nissan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|August 28
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|September 1
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|September 8
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Kansas City, MO
|September 15
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|September 18
|The Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|September 22
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|New Orleans, LA
|September 29
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|October 6
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
