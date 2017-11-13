Are T.I. & Tiny Actually Back Together? — Her Bandmate Finally Reveals Their Real Status

Tiny tried her best to avoid questions about T.I. while on ‘WWHL,’ but her Xscape bandmate, Kandi Burruss, had other ideas — and finally revealed where the beloved couple really stands!

Kandi Burruss finally filled us in on the real status of T.I. and Tiny’s relationship during Xscape’s visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and it’ll make fans of the longtime couple pretty happy! While Tiny tried to brush the question about her marriage under the rug — “Everything’s still just going,” she told Andy — Kandi couldn’t help but spill the tea. As Tiny gave her response, Kandi made quite a noticeable facial expression. “Why are you looking at me like that!?” Tiny asked, to which Kandi replied, “Because y’all ain’t broken up! They ain’t broke up!” Well, there ya have it!

Still, Tiny didn’t go into any further detail, although she did confirm that she and T.I. are “still working” at it. It was Tiny who decided to file for divorce in 2016, but by this summer, the two definitely seemed to be working on reconciling. In September, an eyewitness at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the exes were PDAing like crazy, and it all but confirmed the speculation that they were back together for real. Still, Tiny has remained suspiciously coy about the status of the marriage, and it’s certainly kept people talking!

“The spark between Tiny and Tip has been reignited and she’s got her mojo back,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tip finds nothing sexier than a woman who’s self confident and in demand, and Tiny is checking all the boxes right now. She’s back to being the woman he first fell in love with and he’s more attracted to her than ever.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kandi spilling the truth about T.I. and Tiny?