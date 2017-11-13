Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Why They Won’t Introduce Kids To Partners Unless It’s Serious

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick don’t agree on much, but when it comes to their kids, they’re on the same page! In fact, we learned exclusively, they prohibit new loves from meeting the kids until it’s ‘serious!’

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 34, may have moved on from each other and are now in happy relationships, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to introduce their respective partners to their three shared kids: Mason, 7; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 2. After all, the two have an understanding that ensures their kids aren’t introduced to any new boyfriends or girlfriends unless it’s a very serious relationship. And Kourt and Scott trust each other to follow that rule! In fact, for this very reason, Kourtney wouldn’t be mad at all if Scott ended up allowing his new teen girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 19, to meet their little ones. Click here to see pics of Scott and Sofia together.

“Kourtney and Scott have an agreement that they won’t introduce any new partners to the kids until they know the relationship is serious,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If Scott gets to that point with Sofia, then Kourtney will have no issues with her being around the children.” Sounds like a pretty good system, right? After all, Kourt never wants Scott to be an absent parent, and, at some point, she knows that that may require the kids to get to know his partner. And lucky for her and Scott, Sofia seems to be a good influence on the notorious party-boy.

“Even though she no longer wants to be in a relationship with him, Kourtney still loves Scott and she wants him to play an active role in their kids’ lives,” our insider explained. “If Sofia is a calming influence on him, then Kourtney’s all for it, because, if Scott is living a healthier and happier lifestyle, it’s one less thing she has to worry about.” Scott has reportedly even vowed to quit his bad-boy ways all for Sofia — including laying off the drinking, and that’s good news for everyone involved! “Kourtney really doesn’t care about why Scott has quit partying, she’s just relieved that he has,” our source added.

Scott has reportedly confided in friends that Sofia has “been really good” for him, according to TMZ, and that he and Sofia have developed a real connection — despite their age difference. Sofia apparently feels the exact same way! “She’s fallen hard for him. They’re officially a couple and she feels like they could have a real future,” a source close to Sofia told us EXCLUSIVELY last month. “He’s been saying the same thing. This is way more than what he’s had with any of the other girls. Scott and Sofia have a real friendship. It’s more than just physical attraction.” Maybe she’ll be meeting Mason, Penelope, and Reign soon then? Only time will tell!

