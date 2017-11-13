Roy Moore ‘Groped’ Me & ‘Pushed My Face To His Crotch’ When I Was 15, Alleges New Accuser

A new accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, came forward with sexual assault allegations against Roy Moore. Nelson cried as she detailed what happened at 15 by a man she thought she could trust.

Beverly Young Nelson spoke out publicly in a November 13 press conference to publicly accuse Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, citing the “courage” of the four women who already came forward with their allegations giving her strength to face the old, painful memory. Nelson was a waitress at a restaurant Moore frequented in the 1970s. One day, when she was 15, he offered to give her a ride home on a cold night. She agreed, thinking it was completely safe to ride with the district attorney.

“I thought he would get on highway, but instead he drove to back of the restaurant,” Nelson tearfully said at the press conference. “However, instead of driving to the street, he stopped the car and he parked in between the dumpster and back of restaurant where there were no lights. It was dark and deserted. I was alarmed, I asked him what he was doing. Instead of answering, he reached over and started groping me. I tried to leave, but he reached over and locked the door. I tried fighting him off and yelling to stop. But instead of stopping, he started to squeeze my neck and force it toward his crotch. He tried to pull shirt off. I thought he’d rape me.”

Nelson said that he left her in the parking lot in the dark, lying on the concrete. She said she never came forward with her story because he allegedly told her, “you’re just a child and I am the District Attorney and if you tell anyone about this, nobody will ever believe you.” She said she woke up the next day with bruises on her neck, which she covered with makeup. She told her sister two years after the alleged assault, he husband before they married, and her mother just four years ago. She stressed that this wasn’t part of some political sabotage, and many wrongly believe. “My husband and I supported Donald Trump for president. This has nothing to do with republicans or democrats,” she said. “It has everything to do with sexual assault when I was a teenager.”

The press conference, and Nelson’s allegations, come after a Washington Post article last week revealed sexual assault allegations against the Republican Senate candidate. Four women alleged to WaPo that Moore sexually assaulted them when they were just teenagers, and Moore was in his early 30s. One of the women, Leigh Corfman, was just 14 years old when Moore allegedly undressed her, touched her inappropriately, and allegedly guided her hand to touch him over his underwear. At the time, he was the assistant district attorney in Gadsden, Alabama.

While some conservatives, like Sean Hannity, have shockingly put their support behind Moore despite the sickening pedophilia allegations against him, other politicians across the aisle are calling for him to step down from the senate race (election is December 12). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is one of them!

