Rebecca Black Reacts To ‘Friday,’ Justin Bieber Falling & Other Iconic Viral Videos

More than six years later, Rebecca Black was game to watch her famous ‘Friday’ video when she stopped by HollywoodLife.com — and her reaction was priceless!

Rebecca Black, 20, is making a new name for herself as a serious musician, but she’s happy to look back at where she came from, too! Above, check out our exclusive video of the “Heart Full of Scars” singer watching and reacting to the best viral videos of all time — including “Friday,” of course!

“It’s so weird watching this back,” Rebecca, who recently dropped her EP RE / BL, told us of her most famous video. “I cannot believe that’s me in front of my house with my friends from middle school!”

Oh, and she also shared a fun fact. “I got my first pimple ever the day before shooting. It’s not a mole. Baby’s first pimple. It’s so prominent,” she admitted. “They couldn’t have edited this video to make it look any worse! I’ll never live that one down.”

Finally, Rebecca stopped the video to set the record straight about whether a thirteen-year-old was really driving that car or not! “People got so heated over that! It’s a green screen,” she revealed. “No one did anything. The shot where we’re rolling in is an adult with a driver’s license. I’ve been holding that in for seven years.” Too good!

