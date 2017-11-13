Perrie Edwards ‘Blissfully Unaware’ Of Ex Zayn Malik’s 2-Year Anniversary With Gigi Hadid: She’s Over It

Perrie Edwards is finally over her ex Zayn Malik and is not even aware of his 2 year anniversary with Gigi Hadid, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out how she’s moved on here!

It turns out Perrie Edwards, 24, has been focusing on new love, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and is not living in the past by keeping tabs on ex Zayn Malik, 24, especially when it comes to his relationship with Gigi Hadid, 22! “Perrie really wants to put the time she was with Zayn firmly behind her, she’s moved on and just wishes everyone else would,” a source close to Perrie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “But it’s pretty impossible as people constantly ask Perrie about Zayn, which irritates the hell out of her. She would have been blissfully unaware of Zayn and Gigi’s anniversary, but a friend texted her in the morning to ask if she was doing ok—they meant well, but it totally backfired as all it did was annoy Perrie and rub her nose in it. Perrie is super happy with Alex, she’s crazy in love, and if people would just stop mentioning him, she wouldn’t waste any of her time thinking about Zayn Malik.” See some Perrie versus Gigi photos here!

Perrie and Zayn first got together at the beginning of her days with Little Mix and his days with One Direction when they both competed on the X-Factor U.K. in late 2011. They didn’t make their romance public, however, until around May 2012 and in June 2013, Zayn proved they were as strong as ever when he got a tattoo of Perrie on his arm. They announced an engagement in Aug, 2013 but after rumors of Zayn cheating came to the surface, a split was announced in Aug, 2015.

We’re happy to hear that Perrie is putting her happiness first and moving forward from the tumultuous breakup with Zayn. We hope they both continue to find what’s best for them!

