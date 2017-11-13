Victoria’s Secret Models & More Stars Show Love For The NBA Posing With Larry O’Brien Trophy

Your favorite models love the NBA, and so should you! Victoria’s Secret angels, Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes showed love for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and we’ve got the photos!

What do models do when they’re off duty? — They throw on their favorite team’s jersey and cozy up in bed with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy! Victoria’s Secret angels, Josephine Skriver, 24, and Jasmine Tookes, 26, posed with the iconic, gold trophy — which went to the Warriors last season — and supported their LA Lakers, donning fresh jerseys in new photos. And, they’re not the only ones getting in the spirit for the season! Models Robin Holzken, Victoria Brito, Precious Lee, Cindy Bruna, Jasmine Sanders and Alla Kostromichova all rocked their Nike team jerseys, while cozying up to O’Brien, and we have the snaps! Check them out in our above gallery!

As we head into week 5 of the 2017-18 NBA season, predicted season stealers haven’t been performing to their full potential, and other teams are surprisingly shining. The Celtics, by far, are the most head-turning team, as they are undefeated with 12 consecutive wins so far. They even secured their 12th victory, 95-94, against the Raptors on Nov. 12, without Kyrie Irving, 25. The Celtics PG suffered a facial fracture during Friday night’s win over the Hornets, when he took an accidental elbow to the face from teammate Aron Baynes, 30. He will reportedly return to the court with a fitted mask.

His former team, the Cavs, have been in a slump during the first few weeks of the season. When they were losing back in Oct., LeBron James, 33, said he wasn’t worried because it was early on in Oct. However, as of Nov. 10, they lost six of their last eight games. They climbed their way out of a rut on Saturday, Nov. 11, when they beat the Mavericks, 111-104. They will face Kristaps Porzingi, 22 and the Knicks tonight [Nov. 13], in New York City. Can they keep turning things around? As you may know, they’re still waiting on Isaiah Thomas‘ return [hip injury], which does not have a time table yet.

Check out the full NBA schedule for tonight, below!

Sacramento Kings @ Washington Wizards, 7 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks, 7:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks @ New Orleans Pelicans, 8 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies @ Milwaukee Bucks, 8 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Utah Jazz, 9 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns, 9 PM ET

Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trail Blazers, 10 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 PM ET

Orlando Magic @ Golden State Warriors, 10:30 PM ET

HollywoodLifers, who is YOUR team?