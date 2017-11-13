Cuties! Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun just can’t stand to be apart, so he visited her on the set of ‘Famous in Love.’ We’ve got the sweet pics of them cuddling and kissing between takes.

Bella Thorne finally announced to the world that rapper Mod Sun is officially her boyfriend back on Nov. 9 and now he’s showing what a devoted man he is by showing up to visit the actress on the set of her Freeform TV show Famous in Love on Nov. 13. The stunning red-head was shooting scenes on a chilly beach in Malibu, and Mod — real name Derek Smith — came along to brighten her day with plenty of kisses in between takes. She was wearing a skimpy punk-rocker type costume featuring short Daisy Dukes, a tiny grey tank top, fish net stockings and clunky ankle boots and her 30-year-old BF couldn’t get enough of her sexy look. Even if she did have to wear coats and robes when the cameras stopped rolling because of the cold November beach temps.

Mod Sun is so devoted to Bella he even drove her to work, and had to get up pretty darn early in the morning. In an Instagram stories video, Bella sweetly told mod “I love you baby,” and he said “I love you too.” OH MAN! These two are moving pretty fast as they only began dating in mid-October. The former Disney starlet then said it was about 6 o’clock in the morning as they were arriving on set and that she had to wake up at 4am to make her call time. Any guy that will rise that early when he doesn’t have to just to make sure his girl gets to work safely is definitely a keeper! See more pics of Bella and Mod Sun, here.

In another photo Bella was seen resting her head on his shoulder from behind while they both checked out something on his phone screen while laughing. The two held hands while walking on the beach and he even got down on his knees and started drawing little pieces of artwork in the sand. She loved it so much she whipped out her phone and posted it to her IG stories, saying “My boyfriend is so talented” while showing off his sandy drawings. Mod kept her in check by reminding her “Back to work, go back to work,” as she can be heard yelling “I’m coming” to a crew member calling for her presence.

Mod is so head over heels for Bella that he posted a pic of them kissing to his Instagram account on Nov. 12, professing his love. “This girl has single-handedly changed my life + made me so much better of a man. I have never ever been this happy….I’ve always dreamed of feeling love like this + I’m savoring every moment of it. Thank u Bella bb I was a lil lost when we found each other + I will treasure the conversations we’ve had forever. this life, the next, + the one after that mama,” he captioned the photo. Oh man, this is the real deal!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Mod Sun are an adorable couple? Do you think she’s going to be in this relationship for awhile?