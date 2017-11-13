NFL Star Falls To His Knees In Prayer After Scoring Touchdown Just Hours After Losing Baby Son

Marquise Goodwin helped the San Francisco 49ers win their 1st game this season hours after his son died during delivery. Scoring a touchdown, the star fell to his knees in a beyond emotional moment. Watch it here!

After scoring a touchdown during the Nov. 12 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants, Marquise Goodwin, 26, fell to his knees in prayer. While at the time it seemed like the 49ers receiver was simply grateful for playing and producing his team’s biggest play of the year, after the game, he heartbreakingly revealed that the moment had FAR more emotional meaning. Taking to Instagram once the 49ers had secured their win, Marquise told his fans that earlier in the day he and his wife, Morgan Goodwin, had lost their newborn baby son after he was born prematurely. “I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy,” Marquise wrote. “Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am.”

The NFL star continued, “Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. 💙👣.” Suddenly, Marquise’s moment of prayer after his epic touchdown took on a whole new, deeper meaning. After all, not only did the athlete take a knee at the time, but he also celebrated by blowing a kiss to the sky. His teammates also joined Marquise in prayer during the game, showing the star their unwavering support during this difficult time. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Morgan also took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of losing their baby. “This whole week has taken an emotional toll on my husband and I, Struggling to keep our healthy baby safe in my womb,” the grieving mother captioned a photo of her son’s tiny hand. “However, God had other plans for us. Today, I had to deliver my precious baby boy early this morning due to preterm labor. Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first ‘W’ of the season. He had a wonderful game today.”

Morgan went on to thank everyone for keeping her and Marquise in their prayers and for “constantly” checking up on them. “This was truly an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that’s okay because we won’t stop fighting and we won’t give up on what God has in store for us,” she added. “It’s just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves ‘why us.’ Our faith is strong.”

Despite the devastating loss, Marquise truly did manage to play a great game. He came up with an 83-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Beathard in the first quarter, which is the longest play from scrimmage by a 49er this season.

Our thoughts are with the Goodwin family after their heartbreaking loss. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences below.