Lindsay Arnold’s Game-Changing Injury On ‘Dancing With The Stars’: Will She Dance Tonight?

Will she or won’t she? HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE new information about where Lindsay Arnold stands as far as dancing on ‘DWTS’ on November 13 after her upsetting injury.

Lindsay Arnold, 23, wants to dance tonight — but, unfortunately, there’s a large chance it might not happen, sources tell HollywoodLife. “Just like Lindsey Sterling the other week it is a decision that will made at showtime,” a source close to the production shared. “Lindsay [Arnold] wants to do it and may even attempt one dance to see how she feels but she is going to make it a last minute decision because she wants the best for Jordan [Fisher] and if it takes her taking a week off to get into the finals next week than so be it.” In case you missed the news, Lindsay might be sitting out the November 13 episode due to a knee injury that occurred just one day earlier on Sunday, November 12. As HollywoodLife previously reported, the decision to dance is completely out of Lindsay’s hands.

Despite her injury, Lindsay is desperate to make dancing happen. Our source shared, “She is really ready to continue on and would be extremely sad if she couldn’t go tonight.” She’s not the only one! While Lindsay would be obviously devastated, and so would her partner, Jordan, we’re sure America would be upset, too. After all, Lindsay and Jordan didn’t get into the semi-finals without the votes of millions of Americans who keep tuning in to watch them dance. Now’s there chance to really shine, especially if they win that mirror ball, but unfortunately the outlook here is not good. The plan? If Lindsay can’t make it, Sharna Burgess will be stepping in on her behalf. “Sharna has learned Lindsay’s routines for the evening, so if she does once dance, two dances or no dances at all she is ready to take on her second Fisher of the season,” another source shared.

