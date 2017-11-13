LeBron James & The Cavs Take The Subway In NYC & It’s The Funniest Thing Ever

When in New York City! LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the entire Cavs team rode the subway after a shoot-around at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 13! And, obviously they documented their adventure and it’s hilarious!

LeBron James, 32, and the Cavs just made New Yorkers’ morning commute an unforgettable ride, literally. The team is currently in New York City for their game against the Knicks tonight [Nov. 13] at 7:30 PM ET, and they decided to sightsee a bit. After the team completed a pre-game shoot-around at Madison Square Garden, they had “two options,” to getting back to their hotel, as Kyle Korver, 36, said in a video posted by LeBron — Take a 45-minute bus ride, or a 6-minute subway ride. “On our way back from shoot-around … decided to take a different transportation this time,” LeBron says in the Uninterrupted video. “We decided to hop on the train with the squad.” Watch all of the hilarious videos below!

LeBron then documents the jelly to his peanut butter, or the other way around since they can’t decide who is who, Dwyane Wade, 35, before playfully messing with fellow passengers. And, honestly, why isn’t anyone on the train freaking out that they’re literally on the subway with LeBron James and the Cavs?

In other videos, the guys hilariously act like crazed fans when they see LeBron on the street. “Oh my god, it’s LeBron” a few teammates sarcastically yelled. “You know, we riding through the city baby… we do it all,” Isaiah Thomas, 28, says about the team’s subway ride, before Jae Crowder, 27, adds, “One of those lifetime experiences, baby.” Elsewhere in the videos, Tristan Thompson, 26, who has been out due to a calf strain, Jeff Green, 31, and Channing Frye, 34, are laughing and enjoying their subway shenanigans.

It was hysterical to watch the pros “travel like real citizens” as J.R. Smith, 32, put it. LeBron also admits that it was his first time riding the NYC subway, and his second in general — He once took the subway in Philadelphia. One thing is for sure, the Cavs are never short of delivering the laughs. And, they’re hoping to deliver the W, away tonight against the Knicks after a slow start to the 2017-18 season.

Uninterrupted is a website run by LeBron James, which Warner Bros. Entertainment and Turner Sports are also investors in, according to the NBA.

