La La Anthony Shows Carmelo What He’s Missing In High-Slit Gown — See Pic

La La Anthony showed off what estranged husband Carmelo Anthony is missing in an amazingly sexy black gown at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 13. See the stunning pic here!

Check her out! La La Anthony, 38, had to have made estranged husband Carmelo Anthony, 33, jealous when she took to Instagram to show off her stunning figure in a gorgeous black gown with a high-slit, which she wore for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 13. The television personality couldn’t have looked more flawless in the pic and it’s great to see her embracing her beauty despite the difficulties she’s been having with Carmelo. Her appearance at the empowering event proves she’s confident in being a woman and being who she is. See more fantastic looking ladies at the Women of the Year Awards show here!

News of La La and Carmelo’s split came earlier this year and things got really dramatic when an alleged pregnant mistress became involved. Although things have been rocky and no divorce has been finalized yet, La La has been seen out and about with her and Carmelo’s son, seemingly trying to move on. She also had a fun time this past Halloween when she dressed in a sexy Mortal Kombat inspired costume. It’s good to see La La showing her strength and strutting her stuff with or without a romantic partner!

We don’t know what the future holds for La La and Carmelo but we wish them all the best together and apart. With appearances like the ones she’s been making recently, we’re sure La La is staying comfortable in her own skin and proving going solo can be just as fun as coupling it up! Go, La La!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Lala’s sexy dress? Tell us your thoughts here!