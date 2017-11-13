Travis Scott Heartbroken He Can’t ‘Hold’ & ‘Take Care Of’ Pregnant Kylie Jenner More While Touring

Being away while Kylie Jenner is pregnant is TOTALLY tearing Travis Scott up! We learned exclusively the rapper’s begging Kylie to join him on the road so he can ‘hold her at night,’ but she has her own ideas!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, haven’t been spending much time together since they found out they’re expecting their first child together. And surprisingly, that’s totally ok with Kylie! It’s actually Travis who’s apparently desperate to hang out with his love — especially because he wants to make sure he’s there for her during her pregnancy! However, due to the artist’s touring schedule, it’s been hard for them to spend long periods of time together. Click here to see photos of Kylie Jenner pregnant.

“After traveling to be with him during shows in Boston, London, and Las Vegas, Travis is now pleading with his pregnant girlfriend Kylie to travel on tour with him all the time,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “With his baby growing every day inside her belly, Kylie is constantly changing, and Travis wants to be with her to hold her at night and take care of her, but his career obligations are interfering. He hopes she can agree to do a little more traveling with him so they can be together more.” Travis and Kylie seem to still be in the honeymoon phase, as the dad-to-be apparently cannot get enough of the beauty mogul. Kylie, on the other hand, loves her independence!

“[Travis] loves when [Kylie] is with him, and especially out in public,” our insider explained. “Travis is proud of his gorgeous girl and he loves flaunting her around the world. Unfortunately it is simply not how Kylie rolls. Travis has dates coming up again in the UK and then in Miami, and he made it clear to Kylie that it would mean everything to him if she would be by his side to support him.” The reality star has seriously been enjoying her down time though, and is more comfortable than ever staying home — especially while pregnant!

“Kylie loves that Travis gives her space to run her own empire. While Travis has made it clear to Kylie that he would love for her to travel with him more often, Kylie simply prefers to stay close to home,” our source revealed. “She is most comfortable in her home, near her family and friends who keep her company while Travis is away working.” We totally feel ya, girl!

