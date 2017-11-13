Kim Kardashian Shows Off Cleavage & Platinum Blonde Hair For ‘S Moda’

Another day, another magazine cover for Queen Kim Kardashian! She’s gorgeous on the December issue of ‘S Moda.’ See what she says about Caitlyn Jenner and the President.

Kim Kardashian, 37, tweeted out her latest cover, for S Moda magazine, on November 13, writing: “Love this cover @smoda glam by @MakeupByMario @ChrisAppleton1.” Of course, the shoutouts were for makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton. The platinum princess looks serious, yet stunning, in the black and white image, holding her knee close to her chest, exposing her thigh. She’s wearing a deeply cut dress, showing off her ample cleavage. Her makeup is her signature look — bold brows, long lashes and nude, matte lips. We are still loving her as a blonde!

Inside, Kim talks about everything from selfies, (“Selfies are, of course, very important in pop culture”,) to her family (“Caitlyn Jenner is my family and I will always respect her”), and about President Donald J. Trump: (“Our current president makes you get up every day with worse news than the previous one”).

Kim continues to focus on her expanding beauty empire. On November 15, she is releasing three new fragrances — Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud — which she describes: “In my signature scent, Crystal Gardenia, the top note is water lily that evokes a lush, wet petal effect to the opening. Crystal Gardenia Citrus has floral top notes with sweet facets of orange oil and Bajes rose. And Crystal Gardenia Oud, which is inspired by the Middle East, has captivating notes of bergamot and lavender.”



