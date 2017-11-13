Kim Kardashian Reveals The Notes In Her New Crystal-Shaped Fragrances

Kim Kardashian’s new fragrances officially launch on November 15, but guests at her baby shower on November 11 got a sneak peek! Now, she is revealing juicy details about what is coming!

Kim Kardashian, 37, answered fan questions on her app on Nov. 13, revealing, “Interacting with everyone on social media has always been so meaningful and important to me. Your input is everything! With my KKW Fragrance launch coming up on November 15, I wanted to share some exclusive info about the products, how and why I created them, and answer some of YOUR questions that I’ve been seeing. I love getting your feedback and hearing how excited you guys are for this!”

Read the following fan questions and Kim’s answers below:

“@jennap0well: How much will the fragrances be? All three fragrances (Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud) are available in a 75ml bottle that are $60 each. I also created a 35ml bottle for Crystal Gardenia and Crystal Gardenia Citrus for $35 each.

@MyLifeisKimK: Will you be having a launch party? Yes! I am inviting some of my close friends and family to an intimate dinner to celebrate.

@officiallilbron: Will you be releasing your new @KKWFragrance in department stores or just online? So I can be ready to shop! My fragrance will be available at KKWFragrance.com, but we will also be selling limited quantities of my signature scent, Crystal Gardenia, at the Violet Grey brick-and-mortar store in LA.

@_DreamHouse_: How long did it take to create @KKWFragrance? I’ve been wanting to create my own fragrance for years and, finally, the timing was right a little over a year ago. We’ve been in development since then, and I’ve been able to design the scents and packaging from start to finish.

@rodashian: How do you balance your work between KIMOJI, KKW Beauty, your app, Kim Kardashian Hollywood and now KKW Fragrance, and being a mom?! SO proud of you! It’s a lot of work but I am passionate about all these projects, so it doesn’t feel like work. I always put family first but even with all of my different brands, I’ve been able to balance my work and family time.

@HauteCoutureDiy: Kimmie, what are the top notes in your new fragrance?! In my signature scent, Crystal Gardenia, the top note is water lily that evokes a lush, wet petal effect to the opening. Crystal Gardenia Citrus has floral top notes with sweet facets of orange oil and Bajes rose. And Crystal Gardenia Oud, which is inspired by the Middle East, has captivating notes of bergamot and lavender.

@_DreamHouse_: Can you describe KKW Crystal Gardenia in one word? Timeless.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to buy Kim Kardashian’s fragrance?