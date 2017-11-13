Exclusive
Khloe Kardashian’s Spoiling Tristan Thompson With Massages, Love Notes & More After Injury
Don’t be too worried about Tristan Thompson, following his brutal calf injury on the basketball court — Khloe Kardashian is spoiling him with sensual massages, cute love notes and so much more!
“Khloe [Kardashian]‘s been on the road filming KUWTK with her sisters, but that hasn’t stopped her from spoiling her man Tristan [Thompson] while he recovers from hurting his leg. Khloe knows how much it frustrates Tristan to not be on the court with his team, so she is picking up his spirits by smothering him with his favorite comfort foods to speed along his recovery,” a source close Khloe tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Isn’t that the cutest thing you’ve ever heard? We’re swooning. Click here to see more pics of Khloe and Tristan!
“When Khloe can not be by his side in Cleveland, and cooking for Tristan, she makes sure his favorite restaurant in their neighborhood in Cleveland delivers his favorite foods, like mac and cheese, buttermilk fried chicken and seafood gumbo so he can feel loved and cared for. Khloe also snail-mails him sweet, handwritten love notes and words of encouragement to keep Tristan focused and happy. He actually looks forward to checking the mail every day when she is away. When they have been together, she makes sure to give him sensual massages and keep him well-rested so that he can get strong enough to return to his game as soon as possible,” our source adds.
As we previously told you, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward suffered a brutal calf injury during a game on Nov. 1. He’ll reportedly miss up to one month of court action, so it’s nice to hear that Khloe’s keeping him company and making him feel important when she’s away and working.
