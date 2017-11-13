Kardashian Christmas Card Reportedly Features Khloe’s Baby Bump Front & Center

Get ready, world. Khloe Kardashian’s alleged baby bump will be revealed in the family’s annual Christmas card, according to a new report! However, it’s the opposite for Kylie Jenner…

It’s going to be a very Merry and newsworthy Christmas this year! Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her apparent baby bump will be front and center in the famous family’s Christmas card this year, according to Radar! The site reports that Khloe will make her heavily awaited pregnancy debut when the Kardashians release their yearly Holiday card, but Kylie Jenner, 20, on the other hand, will not. A source tells the site that Khloe is loving pregnancy so far and that she looks great; unlike Kylie who has reportedly been hiding out.

“Khloe is hugely pregnant and is wearing baggy sweatshirts all the time in public, but privately she’s super proud of her belly,” a source tells Radar. “Khloe looks great, really happy during her pregnancy. But, Kylie has been totally the opposite,” the insider continued. “Kylie is hiding out. She really doesn’t do much at all. She’s so used to posting sexy selfies that she doesn’t know what to do with herself.”

While both Kylie and Khloe have yet to confirm their speculated pregnancies, Khloe has been photographed out and about, unlike her younger sis. Kylie has not made one public appearance since the news of her alleged pregnancy broke at the end of Sept. [2017]. She and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, 26, are reportedly expecting a baby girl. He too has been social media silent about the news.

The only time Kylie addressed the pregnancy hype, was in the beginning of Nov. when photos of her alleged bump surfaced on the internet. Kylie was photographed heading into a private jet for a weekend getaway with her sisters. She quickly took to social media to let her fans know that the photos were altered to falsely portray her figure. Other than that, Kylie has yet to speak out. And, she’s dramatically down-graded her social media use, only posting photos from the waist-up for the most part.

Khloe has been the complete opposite. The reported momma-to-be — with her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26 — has been all over social media, as well as attending work commitments and Cavs home games. However, like Kylie, she’s been strategic about her photo angles and baggy top attire. But, here’s the thing, Khloe’s been making us all scratch our heads lately. She’s been spotted out with seemingly no baby bump, whatsoever. Just this weekend, Khloe attended Kim Kardashian‘s pink and cheery-blossom-themed baby shower, where she looked stunning in a frilled, blue dress. And, we don’t know about you, but we can’t spot a bump in these photos!

And, yes, we said Kim’s baby shower. The middle Kardashian sis is also expecting with her hubby, Kanye West, 40, via surrogate. This will be the couple’s third child together, as they are already parents to North, 4, and Saint West, 1. Kimye decided to use a surrogate this time around, since Kim has undergone past issues with her pregnancies. Their baby boy or girl [which it seems to be a girl], is expected to arrive in Jan. 2018.

