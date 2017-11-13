‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Is Suspicious Of Javi’s Motivation For Dating Brianna DeJesus

Javi Marroquin traveled to Florida this weekend to see his rumored new girlfriend Briana DeJesus, and while we think it’s super sweet, his ex, Kailyn Lowry, thinks their new romance is just ‘to spite her’.

“Kailyn [Lowry] can’t help thinking that Javi [Marroquin]‘s main reason for dating Brianna [DeJesus] is to spite her. There are a million other girls out there, but Javi chose to hook up with another Teen Mom star, which he must have known would result in tons of publicity. It’s not even like it’s convenient for them to be together — they live over a thousand miles away from each other, so it just doesn’t make any sense to Kailyn. Each time she has to look at photos of the two of them together, or see yet another story about them dating, it’s like a stab in the heart, and it’s driving her crazy. It must have crossed Javi’s mind that getting with Brianna would piss off Kailyn, so she really can’t stop herself from questioning his motivation,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Briana may have recently denied she’s dating Javi (after he confirmed their romance), but actions speak louder than words and over the weekend, Javi traveled to Florida to visit her. So it’s going to be pretty hard for her to deny their romance moving forward. Not only did they spend the weekend together, but they shared come cute moments on social media. “Get to see bae this weekend,” he even tweeted on Nov. 9. Obviously, it seems very sweet, but Kailyn’s not buying anything about their “romance”. As we told you, she believes Javi’s just trying to get her attention.

In fact, Kailyn recently took to Twitter to throw shade at Javi and Briana’s new relationship. “LMAO don’t s–t where you eat,” Kailyn wrote. Ouch! (Take a look at Javi and Briana dancing together in the video below. It was filmed during their mini weekend vacation.)

