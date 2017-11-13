Julianne Hough Returning To ‘DWTS’ & Teases Big ‘Surprise’ For Fans

The younger Hough is making her way back to ‘DWTS!’ Julianne Hough revealed on Nov. 13 that she will be returning before season 25 ends and has a ‘surprise’ in store for us all! What do you think it could be?!

“Where my #DWTS fans at?! Get ready…We’re getting the band back together again! I’m coming back as a guest judge NEXT Monday, and I have a very meaningful surprise in store!” Julianne Hough, 29, captioned a photo of herself with her fellow DWTS judges via Instagram on Nov. 13. “You won’t want to miss this! Tune in on 11/20 at 8/7c #lovemydwtsfamily.”

Aw! She’s so sweet. Julianne took a break from the show this season after judging for seasons 23 and 24. She was also a full-time judge from season 19 until season 21. We’re so excited she’s coming back for season 25. Alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, 49, Len Goodman, 73, and Bruno Tonioli, 61, she’ll be judging the final four couples of season 25 before the Nov. 21 season finale. But what could her surprise be? We need answers, Jules!

Julianne admitted in an Oct. 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight that she did “miss the show.” The talent this season has been absolutely incredible. There have been so many amazing performances over the course of season 25. Jordan Fisher, 23, Lindsey Stirling, 31, Frankie Muniz, 31, Drew Scott, 39, and Victoria Arlen, 23, are the stars left in the competition, so the pressure is at an all-time high. They all want that mirrorball trophy! For the Nov. 13 semi-finals, each couple will perform a tango, salsa, Argentine tango, contemporary or waltz. They will also perform an iconic dance from seasons past. Who will make it to the finals? At this point, it’s fair game for everyone. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Julianne’s surprise is? Who do you think will win DWTS? Let us know!