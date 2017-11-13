TV News

Julianne Hough Returning To ‘DWTS’ & Teases Big ‘Surprise’ For Fans

Julianne Hough
Courtesy of ABC
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2501" - "Dancing with the Stars" is back with a new, dynamic cast of celebrities who are ready to hit the ballroom floor and celebrate the show's landmark 25th season. The competition begins with the two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) WITNEY CARSON, FRANKIE MUNIZ
Entertainment Editor

The younger Hough is making her way back to ‘DWTS!’ Julianne Hough revealed on Nov. 13 that she will be returning before season 25 ends and has a ‘surprise’ in store for us all! What do you think it could be?!

“Where my #DWTS fans at?! Get ready…We’re getting the band back together again! I’m coming back as a guest judge NEXT Monday, and I have a very meaningful surprise in store!” Julianne Hough, 29, captioned a photo of herself with her fellow DWTS judges via Instagram on Nov. 13. “You won’t want to miss this! Tune in on 11/20 at 8/7c #lovemydwtsfamily.”

Aw! She’s so sweet. Julianne took a break from the show this season after judging for seasons 23 and 24. She was also a full-time judge from season 19 until season 21. We’re so excited she’s coming back for season 25. Alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, 49, Len Goodman, 73, and Bruno Tonioli, 61, she’ll be judging the final four couples of season 25 before the Nov. 21 season finale. But what could her surprise be? We need answers, Jules!

Julianne admitted in an Oct. 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight that she did “miss the show.” The talent this season has been absolutely incredible. There have been so many amazing performances over the course of season 25. Jordan Fisher, 23, Lindsey Stirling, 31, Frankie Muniz, 31, Drew Scott, 39, and Victoria Arlen, 23, are the stars left in the competition, so the pressure is at an all-time high. They all want that mirrorball trophy! For the Nov. 13 semi-finals, each couple will perform a tango, salsa, Argentine tango, contemporary or waltz. They will also perform an iconic dance from seasons past. Who will make it to the finals? At this point, it’s fair game for everyone. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

