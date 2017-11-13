Harry Styles Trolled By Fans For ‘Hilariously Awful’ X -Factor Performance

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated return to the ‘X-Factor U.K.’ wasn’t all well received and was even mocked by some unimpressed fans on social media. See the crazy reactions to his over-the-top performance here!

Harry Styles, 23, returned to the X-Factor U.K. for the first time as a solo artist but his high energy performance was harshly judged by a lot of fans on social media. The talented singer is known for his wild outfits and strong stage presence but this particular performance of his song, “Kiwi” seemed to be a little too much for his fans! Harry looked like he was having a blast while jumping around, but some followers thought his moves were ‘hilariously awful’ impressions of The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger. Others compared his purple jumpsuit to the one fictional character, “Robbie Rotten” from the children’s television series, LazyTown, wears. See some of Harry’s craziest stage outfits here!

Harry hasn’t performed on the X-Factor U.K. since One Direction‘s last performance in late 2015 before their hiatus. Despite the trolling over this most recent performance, Harry’s been having quite a successful solo career and is often highly praised by critics. His self-titled debut album was at the top of all the charts and his breakthrough first single, “Sign of the Times” proved he can hold it on his own.

Harry recently gave an equally high energy performance of some of his biggest hits at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on Sept. 22. It’s not always all fun and games on stage though. The crooner made headlines when an overzealous fan shockingly tried to grab his crotch while jumping on the stage during one of his shows. Like a pro, Harry handled the experience well and seems to appreciate his fans to the fullest whether they are laughing at him or with him!

@Harry_Styles Hahahahahahaha, it was like Mr Bean does Mick Jagger. Hilariously awful. Congrats 😂 #XFactor — Anita Pee (@MarmiteTrousers) November 11, 2017

I know I’m late but Harry Styles’ X factor outfit needs discussing. Was that a jumpsuit? #XFactor2017 — Polly (@polpol_xx) November 13, 2017

@TheXFactor why is Harry Styles impersonating Mick Jagger on x factor?! — Ogg Wolf (@oggwolf) November 11, 2017

