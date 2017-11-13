‘Gilmore Girls’ Update: Creator Reveals New Episodes After Revival Are ‘Definitely Possible’

New ‘Gilmore Girls’ episodes? Yes, please! In an all-new interview, the show’s creator reveals that she’s totally down to continue Lorelai and Rory’s story with new episodes. So what’s stopping her?!

The very last moment of Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life featured Rory (Alexis Bledel) telling her mother, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), that she is pregnant. That scene left fans wanting so much more. While more episodes of the revival have not been officially announced (yet), creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is giving fans more hope than ever, even though she has signed a new deal with Amazon. “We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it,” Amy told RadioTimes. “So, it would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we’re all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again. Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow and we’ll have to repaint it again. But it’s definitely possible.”

It’s time to rejoice! Amy knows what Gilmore Girls fans want, so maybe she’ll bless us with more episodes. Alexis, who recently won her first Emmy for The Handmaid’s Tale, has said she’s not against doing new episodes, but she said at Television Critics Association’s press tour that the story and timing are everything. On the other hand, Lauren has been a little hesitant about continuing the revival.

“Just as an experience, it was kind of perfect,” Lauren told Entertainment Weekly about more episodes. “I always said, while we were doing it, that I couldn’t see more episodes in that form. Five years from now do you have A Very Gilmore Christmas? Maybe, but there’s no reason anymore except enjoyment. And, actually, I think there’s far more risk to continue — you run the risk of disappointing people.”

We see Lauren’s point, but we’re just not ready to say goodbye quite yet!

