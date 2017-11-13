So sexy! ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Farrah Abraham is about to release a hot new lingerie line, and she gave fans a sneak peek at the new collection by modeling one of the NSFW looks on Instagram.

Despite possibly getting fired by MTV for being too racy with her extracurricular activities, it looks like Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is moving forward with being, well… racy, as she just gave fans a sneak peek at her new lingerie line on Instagram. And she did so by modeling a look from the collection. “#Shmoney mondayyyy ! Can’t wait to show you my exclusive lingerie line Dec 1st 🎁💰 Behind the scenes! Photo shoot woot-woot! For the intrigued ✨ wonderfully beautifully http://www.pulchraintimates.com‬,” Farrah captioned the sexy video on Instagram on Nov. 13.

As you can see in the video below, Farrah’s wearing a skimpy lingerie top with no breast covers, and her panties seem to feature a hole in a very provocative spot. She’s also wearing suede knee-high boots that sex-up her look. And she’s holding a whip while covering her nipples with her hands. If this is just a taste of what her lingerie line is going to be like, then it’s certainly going to be pretty racy! We wonder what MTV/Viacom will have to say about this.

As we previously told you, Farrah took to social media on Oct. 30 and said she was fired from Teen Mom OG after performing a one-woman sex show on a live streaming site. “Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn’t help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain – Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private,” she wrote. Then, two days later on Nov. 1, she said she was not fired. “Viacom Legal Confirms I have not been fired, I have not breached my contract,” she wrote on Facebook. So does that mean she’s free to partake in “adult promotions” from here on out? We suppose only time will tell.

