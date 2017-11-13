Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone All Smiles In Cute Reunion After Her New Romance Goes Public

Friendly exes reunite! Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield shared a laugh at the Governors Awards on Nov. 11, proving once again that their 2016 split was totally amicable. See the pic here!

Emma Stone is reportedly in a new relationship, but when she bumped into her ex, Andrew Garfield, at the Governors Awards on Nov. 11, they both seemed totally comfortable and at ease. The pair was photographed inside the event chatting, and Andrew was caught cracking up as his ex got animated during the conversation. It’s been about a year since these two ended their on-off relationship, but it certainly seems like they’re still on good terms. This reunion comes just a few weeks after news broke that Emma is reportedly dating SNL director, Dave McCary, but the exes still didn’t seem to miss a beat in their catch-up session.

Of course, last year’s awards season probably helped these two prepare for any future run-ins. They were both nominated at the biggest shows of the year during the 2017 circuit, so they were forced to see each other quite often in the months following their breakup. Andrew was caught proudly cheering for his ex when she won for La La Land at various shows, and photos of them talking at the events showed the same ease as this new shot. Back in August, it was actually rumored that these two were getting back together after they were reportedly seen holding hands, but People has reported that Emma and Dave have actually been seeing each other since July.

Emma reportedly met her new beau when she hosted SNL back in December and he directed one of the skits she was in. The two have been trying to keep their romance on the DL, according to Page Six, but Emma was seen attending the premiere of Dave’s movie, Brigsby Bear, in July.

