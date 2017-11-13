Emily Maynard Shares Sweet New Pics Of Newborn Son While Asking For Fans’ Help Naming Him

He’s here! Emily Maynard gave birth to a cute baby boy on Nov. 12, & while he’s super adorable, he still needs a name! Posting new pics of her son, the ‘Bachelorette’ enlisted fans to help pick a moniker!

What a cutie! Emily Maynard Johnson, 31, now has three kids under the age of three! After giving birth on Nov. 12 to her fourth child total, and third with husband Tyler Johnson, the former Bachelorette revealed to fans on Nov. 13 that she and Tyler have yet to secure a name for their precious bundle of joy! The newborn is an adorable baby boy, and he joins big brothers Gibson, 1, and Jennings, 2, as well as 12-year-old big sister Ricki. Clearly Emily and Tyler like unique, preppy names…so, does anyone have any ideas? Click here to see some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“…God is so good… my cup runneth over…” Emily shared via Instagram one day after baby number four joined the fam. “Welcome New Baby Johnson to the world. If anyone has any good boy names send them my way! We need help!” In the Insta gallery, Emily shared three brand-new photos of her newborn son. The original photos of the infant were seen on Tyler’s Instagram Story, which is how the two announced their family had officially expanded. These new pics however, are more up-close and personal — especially the third pic, which is a beautiful snapshot of the baby’s sleeping face. SO adorable!

So far, commenters have already chimed in with name suggestions of their own: Walker, Truett, Luke, Parker, Jack, Leo, and many more could be possible contenders. Tyler also took to Instagram earlier today, sharing a super sweet mother-son photo of Emily holding baby Johnson. “So many emotions,” he began his lengthy caption. “1) this woman is my everything. She is so extraordinary. I’m so blessed God gave her to me. 2) Ricki is still the queen. I️ love you my sweet angel. 3) Johnson boys- LETS GO!! 4) I️ feel very overwhelmed at God’s blessings. I️ am a sinner saved by grace and even though I’m so broken God says ‘I️ love you.’ Thank you Jesus!”

Congrats again to the newly-expanded Johnson fam! We can’t wait to find out what they’ll name their newest addition. Hopefully we’ll be seeing more cute pics soon too!

