Dream Kardashian Had Cutest 1st B-Day Party Ever: See Sweet Mermaid-Themed Pics

Blac Chyna, 29, ensured her daughter’s first birthday was one for the books when she threw Dream Kardashian, 1, a massive party complete with a five-tier cake, a mermaid impersonator, and gorgeous aquatic balloons! Dream’s first birthday was on Nov. 10, with the lavish bash taking place the next day on Nov. 11. And while it was certainly an event to remember, Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian, 30, was not in attendance. The celebration was held at Chyna’s L.A. home, and of course was well-documented on social media. Click here to see Rob, Chyna, and Dream’s cutest moments together as a family.

Dream’s amazing party featured a woman dressed as a mermaid performing in the pool, balloons spelling out the toddler’s name, as well as a dessert table bursting with sweet treats including her huge cake, cupcakes, and cake pops. Apparently Dream had a costume change as well, as Chyna snapped her in an adorable mermaid costume, posting on Instagram, “Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy 🏖 ☺️⭐️🎂,” and then later showing her in a Givenchy tee and party-hat headband at the party. Chyna’s first child, son King Cairo, 5, was seen in snaps too, and he seemed to be having an absolute blast. In one clip, he’s enjoying a big pink cotton candy treat! Just because Rob wasn’t there though, doesn’t he mean he didn’t celebrate Dream’s milestone b-day.

In fact, the first-time dad spoiled his little girl on Nov. 10 with her own toy Mercedes-Benz that she can fit into and drive around! His party for her also included balloons spelling out, “Happy 1st Birthday Dream,” and not one, but two cakes — one of them even had her face on it! Clearly Dream rang in her first year in style.

