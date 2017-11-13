Trump Makes Ridiculous Faces While Shaking Hands With World Leaders & It’s So Awkward

Donald Trump was finally bested by a handshake! Trump struggled to comprehend a traditional handshake in Manila with other world leaders, and it was ALL over his face. Watch the cringey moment here.

Well, this is awkward. US President Donald Trump, 71, visibly panicked when presented with a complicated handshake at the beginning of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) conference on November 13, and made it very apparent, pulling faces as the other leaders tried to help him figure it out. The opening ceremony at ASEAN began with a group photo of the world leaders. Then, an announcer called for the leaders to take part in the handshake. The handshake consists of each leader crossing their right arm over the left and grasping the hands of the leader on either side. Trump first crossed his hands in front of his body. Oops!

He realized that wasn’t right, then tried to just simply hold the hands of the leaders flanking him — Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to his right, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to his left — and they quietly told him that was wrong, too. He laughed when he finally figured it out, then grimaced noticeably as he bent down to reach the hands of the two shorter men. The grimace turned into a huge, exaggerated smile as the cameras snapped. There’s nothing wrong in having a little trouble with a handshake that you’ve never done before. This isn’t Parent Trap. But it’s the faces — at least pretend you’re getting it!

This was a drastic difference from what happens when Trump’s in charge of the situation. The president is known for his domineering, somewhat violent handshakes with world leaders, in which he pulls the other person toward him, then yanks their arm back and forth. It’s his trademark now, and other leaders have clearly prepared themselves for it now during their meetings. Never forget French President Emmanuel Macron giving it back to him in a tense showdown. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rolled his eyes when he got the handshake experience. No more!

Things got a bit awkward as Pres. Trump posed with world leaders for a group handshake at the beginning of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines. https://t.co/HZW5UwO6Gb pic.twitter.com/2bZnkTtrCy — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2017

