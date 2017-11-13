Cousin Stizz: 2 Dead After Shooting Breaks Out At Rapper’s Atlanta Show: I’m ‘Heartbroken’

This is so tragic. Two fans are reportedly dead and two more are injured after a shooting at Cousin Stizz’s concert in Atlanta, GA on Nov. 12, and now, the rapper has issued an emotional statement.

Two concertgoers at Cousin Stizz‘s show in Atlanta became “rowdy” and climbed on stage at The Masquerade venue between sets, according to the Atlanta Journal Constituion. Then, “another patron took issue and an argument ensued,” and that’s when the chaos erupted, said Atlanta police officer Lisa Bender.

The person pulled out a gun and shot at the rowdy audience members, then at the ground, which is when they “most likely” hit the other victims, according to Bender. Once the crowd ran towards the exit, “the suspected shooter, still armed, was witnessed by unarmed security but was not successfully detained,” she said. The shooter is reportedly still on the run: “The investigation is ongoing.”

One of the victims reportedly died at the venue after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest, and the second was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead with gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso. Fortunately, the two survivors are reportedly stable as of this morning, though they are suffering from foot and ankle wounds, according to officials. See photos from the tragic Sutherland Springs church shooting.

Cousin Stizz, who is on tour in support of his record One Night Only, has issued a response, stating that he’s “completely heartbroken.” Take a look:

A post shared by @cousinstizz on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts for the friends and family of the victims in the comments.