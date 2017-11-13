Colin Kaepernick Named GQ’s Citizen Of The Year & His Fans Are Letting The Haters Have It

‘GQ’ has named Colin Kaepernick its Citizen of the Year for 2017, and his fans are going after anyone who may have a problem with the decision!

Colin Kaepernick was the first athlete to kneel during the National Anthem to fight oppression and racial injustice in 2016, specifically in the form of police brutality, and now, GQ has named him Citizen of the Year for his activism. This year, dozens of other players have joined in Colin’s movement of protest. However, the quarterback himself was never picked up from another team after becoming a free agent in 2017, and many believe its because of his protests and how he portrays his political viewpoints. Colin has not commented on his free agency or the polarizing response, and continued the silence by intentionally not commenting for GQ’s story. Instead, his “closest confidants” were interviewed for the piece.

As was the case when Colin protested the National Anthem last year, there has been a majorly mixed response to the decision to name him Citizen of the Year. The haters pointed out that Colin is currently “unemployed” and that his protests took place in 2016, not 2017. However, supporters fired back that Colin’s influence was seen this football season more than ever, and that his decision to kneel continued to affect his career in 2017. “People like Colin Kaepernick, who make a major sacrifice in order to stand up for equal rights, will NEVER be judged poorly in the chronicles of history,” one person wrote. “GQ clearly understands this as they name him Citizen of the Year.”

Another added, “Colin Kaepernick truly deserves that Citizen of the Year title. Dude made a sacrifice that very few of us would be willing to make.” See more fan support for Colin in response to the haters.

