Christian Bale Is Truly Unrecognizable With Bald Head For Dick Cheney Role — Insane New Pic

Is that you, Christian Bale? It was hard to spot the actor at the ‘Hostiles’ photo call because of his new bald head and weight gain to play Dick Cheney. This latest photo of his transformation is jaw-dropping!

Holy bald head, Batman! Christian Bale, 43, is really going all out to play former vice president Dick Cheney, 76, in the biopic titled Backseat. The actor was totally unrecognizable at the Hostiles photo call in Los Angeles on Nov. 12 with his freshly-shaved bald head. Couple his bald head with his shocking weight gain, Christian has truly transformed himself for the role. It’s hard to believe this is the guy who once played Batman!

Christian has not revealed just how much weight he’s gained to play George W. Bush’s vice president, but he did tell our sister site Variety at the Toronto Film Festival in Sept. 2017 that he’s been eating “a lot of pies” to bulk up. The actor has the remarkable ability to transform himself for any role. We have to give him kudos for his dedication to the craft. The biopic also stars Amy Adams, 43, as Lynne Cheney and Sam Rockwell, 49, as George W. Bush.

Christian is no stranger to wild body transformations. He notoriously lost over 60 pounds to play Trevor Reznik in the film The Machinist in 2004. He lost the weight by eating only an apple and a can of tuna a day. After losing a dangerous amount of weight for The Machinist, he beefed up to play Batman the next year in Batman Begins. Christian was unrecognizable again when he gained 43 pounds to play Irving Rosenfeld in 2013’s American Hustle. Is there anything Christian won’t do for a role?

