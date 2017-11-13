Tiffany Haddish, Kate Middleton & More Stars Who Wear Their Designer Dresses More Than Once

Tiffany Haddish re-wore her $4,000 Alexander McQueen dress on ‘SNL,’ and fans loved it. Luckily, she’s not the only star who is unafraid to defy standards by rocking the same designer frock MORE than once!

Who says you can’t recycle outfits? Tiffany Haddish and more A-list celebs are slaying the style game by wearing the same fierce outfit on more than one occasion. The comedian, 37, had the audience applauding during her wildly hilarious and candid monologue on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 11, especially since she joked about rocking the same designer dress she wore to a film premiere over the summer to deliver her monologue. Tiffany noted how the $4,000 frock costs more than her mortgage, so it’s not going away any time soon! “I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it,” she quipped. Even though many stylists would insist its taboo, she’s not the only celeb doing it! See pics of celebs re-wearing their designer dresses, here.

Kate Middleton always oozes sophistication when stepping out and she’s definitely become a style icon over the years. What makes her even more relatable is how she still dresses like any of us, pulling one of her favorite pieces out of the closet for a second run. The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge was positively glowing while re-wearing a black lace Diane von Furstenberg gown to the 2017 Anna Freud Centre Gala at Kensington Palace’s Orangery. She’s a known repeat offender and we love her for it! Catherine Zeta Jones also wore the same sexy outfit twice, opting for her fave Roland Mouret dress and turquoise heels on two occasions.

Our nation’s former First Lady even jumped on the trend. Michelle Obama has worn the same designer dress twice and she even spoke up about the topic. “That’s the unfair thing,” she noted about the standards for women at Apple’s developer’s conference in San Jose. “No matter what we do [Barack Obama] puts on the same tux. Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace—they didn’t comment on that for eight years, he wore the same tux, same shoes.” Christina Hendricks, Victoria Beckham, Eva Mendes are just a few of the other celebs who outfit repeated. Click through our gallery above!

Re-using outfits shouldn't be a faux pas. Take it from our host @TiffanyHaddish. Watch her full #SNL monologue: https://t.co/894yZI4Vjp pic.twitter.com/q2qyyhy05M — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 13, 2017

