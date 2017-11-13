Beauties! The 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards gave us so many amazing red carpet looks. We’ve got Gigi and Bella Hadid’s metallic outfits, as well as new mom Serena Williams rocking her post-baby bod.

It was all about honoring the most inspiring and empowering women of 2017 at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 13. The stars came out to shine, and in honoree Gigi Hadid‘s case, the 22-year-old did so literally in a gorgeous Zuhair Murad metallic gold gown. The gold full-length gown hugged her model curves and featured sleeves that opened up at the elbow to flow all the way down to the ground. It was SO elegant with glimmering intricate beading and netting that made her simply glow! Not to be outdone, her sister Bella, 21, wowed in a white pant suit that featured a shimmering silver asymmetric bodice that continued with the siblings metallic theme for the evening.

For tennis legend Serena Williams, it was the 36-year-old’s first red carpet since giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian on Sept. 1. Just two month’s after her first child’s arrival, she showed off a toned and fit figure in a body-hugging black Versace mini-dress that featured bright gold roses as accents on her shoulders and hemline. This woman is not only the GOAT when it comes to women’s tennis, she’s also a fashion superstar!

Model Ashley Graham, 29, went with Bella’s pant suit idea, rocking bright red slacks and a jacket with just one button at her waistline and nothing underneath, flaunting plenty of her enviable cleavage. Singer/actress Zendaya, 21, also ditched a dress for a sleeveless pink jumpsuit that featured the feminine touch with a big bow on the right side of her waist. This girl just oozes fashion perfection. See more red carpet pics from the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, here.

Other stars went with full-on gowns, and red carpet queen and honoree Nicole Kidman, 50, stole the show in a purple dress with three columns of fabric cascading down her skirt, while her bodice featured a whimsical pink lady-like bird spreading its wings on her chest. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, 23, also went all-out in a pale pink ball gown with a full sweeping skirt and sleeveless bodice. We just love how every woman brought their own individual sense of style to the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

