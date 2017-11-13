La La Anthony, JAY-Z & More Rally Around Prison-Bound Meek Mill & Beg For ‘Justice’

Free Meek Mill! That’s what celebrities, from La La Anthony, to Kevin Hart, to JAY-Z, are shouting from the rooftops after the rapper was sentenced to two+ years in prison. They’re calling for justice on social media, and promoting a rally in his honor. Take a look at their posts!

Screw #JusticeForBarb — it’s all about #justice4meek. Meek Mill‘s celebrity friends are doing everything they can to help Meek after he received what they view as an unfair prison sentencing — two to four years in prison for violating his probation with a low-level offense. They believe that the judge who sentenced him was biased, and that he was the victim of an unjust court system. That’s why they’re using their massive influence on social media to spread the word about Meek, and to promote a rally held in his honor.

JAY-Z wrote a heartfelt message on Facebook, telling his followers that, “The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed. We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.” Jay also gave a passionate speech at one of his recent shows about Meek, captured on tape by DJ Akademiks. La La Anthony and Kevin Hart, along with others, posted the message about Meek’s rally on November 13 in Philadelphia.

The poster shows a black and white image of Meek, with the message, “”Our criminal justice system has failed Meek Mill and millions of others like him. We stand for justice.#justice4meek and #freemeekmill” The rally is scheduled for 5:00pm at the criminal justice center in Philly if you’re able to make it.

I stand for @meekmill. I hope my city does the same. pic.twitter.com/DknOaaGrwG — Black Thought (@blackthought) November 13, 2017

Jay Z speaks on Meek Mill probation being violated and him being jailed pic.twitter.com/S2NPRT0EK5 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 8, 2017

Philly, I am speaking at the #Rally4Meek today. Come to the Criminal Justice Center at 5PM and help get #Justice4Meek pic.twitter.com/INUN2t5oQo — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) November 13, 2017

Due to an enormously grave miscarriage of justice, we ask you to read and sign the petition for @MeekMill on @Change.org: https://t.co/6002Oldkg5 #FreeMeekMill #Justice4Meek pic.twitter.com/umSPBLk8nq — Roc Nation (@RocNation) November 9, 2017

To be yung Blac and successful YOU ENEMY NUMBER 1. HOLD YO HEAD @MeekMill streets chose u💪🏽🏁 — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) November 6, 2017

🤦🏾‍♂️ A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:08pm PST

Sign the petition to overturn the blatant injustice on @changedotorg #Justice4Meek Justice4Meek.com ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 We wit u young King. Stay Up. This too shall pass. A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Praying for my brother @meekmill right now. God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers. I'm here for you man!!!! My brother for life…Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass…Stay strong & keep your head up 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Let's go Philadelphia…. #FreeMeekMill A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

Kevin Hart stands with Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/8CWvWPs3uJ — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 11, 2017

Can’t keep quiet. This is a larger issue that affects US ALL!! We are watching it happen everyday right in front of our eyes to our own. Philly tomorrow let ur voice be heard! #justice4meek A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

#FreeMeek👆🏿 #MeekMill A post shared by Straight BARS 🔥 (@straight.bars) on Nov 12, 2017 at 11:20am PST

HollywoodLifers, do you support Meek Mill? Let us know.