Rihanna & More Stars Flaunting Their Killer Curves After Being Body Shamed

Celebrities have insecurities just like us. But in life, it’s important to shake off the haters and keep your head high. Rihanna, Ariel Winter, and more stars have all bounced back looking hotter than ever!

Do you have a pen and paper ready? Because these confident women are about to teach us a valuable lesson in being #BodyPositive! Being a celebrity has obvious perks (red carpet events, private chefs, on-hand designers, etc.) but there are extremely dark side that’s not often recognized. We’re talking about cyber bullying. Even though most stars look super confident in their Instagram or Snapchat pictures, they continuously face backlash for reasons like their clothes, weight, skin color, and much more.

Take Rihanna, for example. One evil troll actually had the nerve to Photoshop her skin and wrote this awful thing on Twitter, “Rihanna would look so much more beautiful if she was white.” Ummmm…NOT COOL. The Fenti hit-maker immediately blocked that so-called fan on social media. The woman, who goes by Alex, quickly noticed that she wasn’t able to view the singer’s tweets anymore and commented, “RIHANNA BLOCKED ME IDHDJLS.”

If you can believe it, even someone as beautiful as Kim Kardashian was body shamed — while she was PREGNANT no less. Of course a woman’s body is going to change. Haters called her horrible names like “fat” and even compared her to a killer whale. Most recently, Ariel Winter faced her own heartbreaking stream of online hate. “Fans” who saw her workout video on Snapchat slammed the Modern Family actress for trying to “change” her body for “attention.” Can’t a girl just go to the gym in peace?!

