Calvin Harris ‘Feels Insulted’ After Taylor Swift Drops Breakup Track: ‘Wishes She Had Been Honest’

Calvin Harris is not happy about being the inspiration for Taylor Swift’s breakup song ‘Getaway Car,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why he wishes she told him her true feelings here!

Calvin Harris, 33, heard Taylor Swift‘s breakup song, “Getaway Car” off her new album, Reputation and he feels absolutely insulted that she wrote it about their relationship. “Calvin feels insulted by her song Getaway Car,” a source close to Calvin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He does not like how Taylor was looking for an easy way to move on from their relationship. He wishes she would have been honest with him about how she was feeling if she really did want to leave him.” The song is the sole breakup song on Taylor’s new album so it’s no surprise that Calvin would feel a little upset that her negative feelings about him is the subject. “Calvin hoped that Taylor may have moved past going in on her exes in her tracks and matured as an artist but clearly he was wrong,” the source continued. “Calvin hopes this is the last time Taylor ever writes lyrics about him. He feels like it is time for her to move on and he is hoping she can leave him out of her music from now on.” See photos of Calvin and Taylor in happier times here.

Calvin and Taylor’s relationship was often put on public display and the former couple looked happy when out in public, so Taylor revealing she wanted to leave the relationship does come as a bit of a shock! Although we don’t know the exact details, it does appear that Taylor started dating actor Tom Hiddleston, 36, right after she split with Calvin so it’s definitely possible that it was Tom who she sped off with in the “getaway car” as she states in the song.

Calvin and Taylor made headlines after the breakup when the DJ took to Twitter to express his feelings about his ex. “Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though,” he wrote. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of tryin to tear your ex bf down for something to do. I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury but I’m not that guy.” Eek! We hope these two can mend some broken fences in the future.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Calvin’s feelings? Tell us here!