Blake Shelton Shares Heartbreaking Message To His Brother On Anniversary Of His Tragic Death

Blake Shelton took to Twitter on Nov. 13 to share a bittersweet message to his late brother who passed away 27 years ago. See his sweet words of wisdom and comfort here.

Blake Shelton, 41, shared some heartwarming words on Twitter about his brother, Richie, who passed away in a car accident 27 years ago on Nov. 13. The country singer explained that he was only 14 years old at the time of his brother’s death, but it changed his life forever and made him realize that life is precious. The post hits close to home for his followers who have lost someone and proves that no matter how much time goes by, those we lose are never forgotten. He also expressed how he misses Richie in the post and it couldn’t have been more touching. See some of Blake’s best photos here.

The Voice judge is not afraid to share bits and pieces about his personal life and has done so on many occasions. He also posted a birthday tweet to his lady love, Gwen Stefani, 48, in which he begged her not break his heart. The humble singer has even established a relationship with Gwen’s three sons and is often seen taking them out on fishing trips and other fun activities. Family seems to be extremely important to Blake so it’s no surprise that he would be brave enough to express his feelings publicly.

Blake released his new album, Texoma Shore, on Nov. 3 and like many of his previous albums, it’s been getting rave reviews. The album’s songs seem to be inspired by those closest to him and some are even calling it his most autobiographical work yet. We love how open Blake is about his life and we wish him and his family warm wishes as they think about Richie on this difficult day.

Lost my brother 27 years ago today. I was only 14 at the time but it changed my life forever… Made me realize that life is precious and there's no time like RIGHT NOW to go for it… We still miss you Richie!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 13, 2017

