News

Blake Shelton Shares Heartbreaking Message To His Brother On Anniversary Of His Tragic Death

Blake Shelton appears on NBC's "Today" show Halloween special at Rockefeller Plaza, in New YorkNBC's Today Show Halloween 2017, New York, USA - 31 Oct 2017
Blake Shelton performs during NBC's "Today" show Halloween special at Rockefeller Plaza, in New York NBC's Today Show Halloween 2017, New York, USA - 31 Oct 2017
Blake Shelton Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Oct 2017
Blake Shelton performs at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on in Nashville, Tenn 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit Concert, Nashville, USA View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.

Blake Shelton took to Twitter on Nov. 13 to share a bittersweet message to his late brother who passed away 27 years ago. See his sweet words of wisdom and comfort here.

Blake Shelton, 41, shared some heartwarming words on Twitter about his brother, Richie, who passed away in a car accident 27 years ago on Nov. 13. The country singer explained that he was only 14 years old at the time of his brother’s death, but it changed his life forever and made him realize that life is precious. The post hits close to home for his followers who have lost someone and proves that no matter how much time goes by, those we lose are never forgotten. He also expressed how he misses Richie in the post and it couldn’t have been more touching. See some of Blake’s best photos here.

The Voice judge is not afraid to share bits and pieces about his personal life and has done so on many occasions. He also posted a birthday tweet to his lady love, Gwen Stefani, 48, in which he begged her not break his heart. The humble singer has even established a relationship with Gwen’s three sons and is often seen taking them out on fishing trips and other fun activities. Family seems to be extremely important to Blake so it’s no surprise that he would be brave enough to express his feelings publicly.

Blake released his new album, Texoma Shore, on Nov. 3 and like many of his previous albums, it’s been getting rave reviews. The album’s songs seem to be inspired by those closest to him and some are even calling it his most autobiographical work yet. We love how open Blake is about his life and we wish him and his family warm wishes as they think about Richie on this difficult day.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Blake’s message to his late brother? Tell us here.