Is Blake Shelton Planning To Propose To Gwen Stefani During Her Christmas Special?

A Gwen Stefani Christmas special is coming to NBC, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that there’s a possibility of a proposal from Blake Shelton during the broadcast!

Will Blake Shelton get down on one knee while performing with Gwen Stefani during her Christmas special, Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas on Dec. 12?! The country star is confirmed to appear with his girlfriend during the event, and it could turn into the biggest night of their lives. “Blake and Gwen are crazy in love,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their relationship is stronger than ever and they both feel ready to take the next step. The Christmas special would be the perfect opportunity or Blake to propose. It would be awesome to see him go down on one knee, plus, it would guarantee a huge ratings boost.”

Of course, engagement rumors have surrounded this couple practically from the day they first got together two years ago, but considering they’re still so serious after a significant about of time, it definitely seems possible that a proposal could be coming. As for a wedding, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that the lovebirds may forego a massive ceremony and reception, and instead, elope and celebrate with a big party later on. “They’ve both been married before and feel they don’t have to go all out and making a big deal out of it,” our insider explained. “It’s something that has been discussed on a few occasions.”

Gwen’s Christmas special airs on Dec. 12 at 9:00 p.m. and will feature performances and sketches, with appearances by Blake, Chelsea Handler, Seth MacFarlane, Ne-Yo and Ken Jeong. Gwen will sing songs from her new Christmas album, along with classics like “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells” and “Santa Baby.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake will propose during the Christmas special?