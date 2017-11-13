Bijou Phillips ‘Mortified’ After Daniel Franzese Claims She’s A Homophobe & Assaulted Him

After Daniel Franzese made shocking claims that Bijou Phillips physically assaulted him, gay shamed him and body shamed him, the actress issued an apology, and admitted to being horrified by the allegations.

Bijou Phillips has issued a response to Daniel Franzese’s claims that she’s a homophobe and was physically abusive toward him when they worked together on the 2001 movie, Bully. “I want to address what Daniel has said,” Bijou told TMZ. “I don’t remember that time well, those years are a blur. I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad. I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Danie.”

The Mean Girls star claimed he was severely bullied by Bijou because of his sexuality when they worked together. “She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality and physically assaulted me,” he wrote on Facebook Nov. 11. At the time, Daniel was not openly gay, and alleged that Bijou was constantly questioning his sexuality. Finally, he decided to tell her he was bi, after which, he alleged, “She cackled and said, ‘HA! He’s bi!” And then when I showed up to work the next day in front of the crew she was screaming “Oh look! The Bi guy is here!”

Things got worse from there, according to Daniel. When he had to take his shirt off for a scene, Bijou allegedly, “pointed at my body and at the top of her lungs yelled “Ewwwww gross!!!!” She laughed and pointed at me and continued to berate me.” Even after Bijou apologized for her behavior, she reportedly kept acting out of line. “She grabbed my nipple and twisted it hard through my shirt and laughed and walked away,” Daniel accused. “I stopped talking to her for the rest of filming. When we shot one of our last scenes in a court room she was walking around barefoot and the bottom of her feet were black with dirt. She was sitting behind me and kept rubbing her dirty feet on the back of my neck.”

Daniel said that the alleged abuse he faced at the hands of Bijou caused him to have PTSD, which is why it took him so long to openly come out as gay. “Bully was one of the most stressful experiences of my life on or off a set,” he concluded. “And it was my first one.”

