Beyoncé Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Destiny’s Child’s 1st Hit With Epic Throwback Photos

Beyoncé was being extra nostalgic when she posted throwback pics of Destiny’s Child in the recording studio to celebrate the group’s twentieth anniversary. Check out all the BTS pics here!

While it may seem just like yesterday when the world was graced with the presence of Destiny’s Child for the first time, it’s been exactly two decades since they rose to pop stardom with their first hit “No, No, No.” In honor of the song’s 20th anniversary, Beyoncé, 36, gifted us all with photos of the group busy working on the single in the recording studio. Her pictures, which have never been seen before, feature all the OG Destiny’s Child members (Queen Bey, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett) a smiling Kelly, Beyoncé behind the mic and more. Check out the rest of the pics above.

We reported earlier how Beyoncé has reportedly loved all the Kanye West, 40, diss tracks sung by Taylor Swift, 27, on her new album Reputation. According to a source close to Beyoncé, she “appreciates some juicy drama like the beef between Taylor and Kanye.” To be honest, though, who doesn’t love their long-lasting beef? Apparently, Kim Kardashian has begged Yeezy in the past to bury the hatchet and apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé — perhaps that reconciliation hasn’t happened yet. Time will tell if Kanye and Jay-Z will eventually be friends together again.

Beyoncé may have given birth to her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, on June 21, but she has already somehow managed to lose all of her baby weight and is “full of energy and life.” While you marvel at Beyoncé’s supernatural abilities, check out these pictures of celebrities who flaunted their abs only months after giving birth.

