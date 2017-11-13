Did Beyoncé Leak Baby Pics Of Sir & Rumi To Compete With Kim Kardashian’s Baby Shower?

Beyoncé was recently seen cuddling her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, in leaked photos. Now, a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the leak was intentionally meant to compete with Kim Kardashian.

We reported earlier how jazzed we were to finally see pictures of Sir and Rumi Carter after months of waiting. Now, a source EXCLUSIVELY said that when it comes to Beyoncé, 36, timing is everything — and in the case of this leak, it’s all about Kim Kardashian, 37. “Beyoncé leaked those baby photos to compete with Kim‘s baby shower. Kim already had the shower planned and when Beyoncé got wind of it, she set up for the pictures to leak. Beyoncé has been more and more active on social media and she’s doing this to stay on top,” our source said. “She’s always been the Queen when it came to entertainment, but her top slot on social media was slipping. She can be competitive, too.”

The source went on to say that not only was the leak meant to regain Beyoncé’s top social media slot, but that the Queen Bey was reportedly motivated by the bad blood between Jay-Z, 47, and Kanye West, 40. “Both she and Kim are both strong women and are super protective of their men, and some of the beef between Jay-Z and Kanye has bled into their rivalry,” the source added. “Beyoncé wants to own the rest of the year.”

We reported earlier how Beyoncé nostalgically posted throwback photos of Destiny's Child in honor of the 20th anniversary of their first hit "No, No, No."

